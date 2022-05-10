Nigeria: Bayelsa APC Disowns Jonathan

"The former president is not yet a registered member of APC. He is free to join any party of his choice."

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Dennis Otiotio , says former President Goodluck Jonathan is at liberty to join the party but has yet to do so.

Mr Otiotio disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

He spoke against the backdrop of moves to draft Mr Jonathan into the 2023 presidential race, saying that the APC in Bayelsa was not aware of Jonathan's membership.

"We are open and willing to receive him into our fold, as a political party desirous of winning elections, the only way to go is by admitting people into the party," Otiotio said.

A support group had on Monday in Abuja purchased the APC presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for the former president to contest the 2023 elections on the APC platform.

However, in a statement by Mr Ikechukwu Eze, Media Adviser to Mr Jonathan on Monday night, the former president dissociated himself from the move and said he did not authorise purchase of the form.

According to the statement, Mr Jonathan was not consulted on the procurement of the APC nomination in his name and has rejected it.

