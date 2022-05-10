Morocco/Nigeria: CAF Champions League - Nigeria Loses Out to Morocco in Hosting Final

Nigeria was supposedly in the hat of venues to host the Champions League final at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed North African country, Morocco as the venue for the 2022 CAF Champions League final slated for May 30, 2022.

Africa's football governing body made the official statement on Monday evening to contradict the claims that the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, was going to be chosen as the venue for the single final event.

The results between the winners of two semifinal clashes between Wydad Athletic club and Atletico Petroleos de Launa and Egypt's Al Ahly and Es Setif on the 13th and 14th respectively, this month, will determine the two finalists for the May 30th final in Morocco.

The statement released by the communication department of the football body did not state that Nigeria bid for the final showpiece event.

"The previous CAF leadership decided on 17 July 2019 that the winner of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League will be determined by a one-leg final, instead of the usual two-legged, home and away final.

"CAF received a bid from the Senegalese Football Federation and from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation to host the final of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2022.

"The Senegalese Football Federation subsequently withdrew their bid.

"CAF is therefore pleased to award the hosting of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2022 Final to Morocco. The date of the final is 30 May 2022.

There are currently discussions underway within CAF to revert to the old two-legged home and away final to determine the winner of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, rather than the one-leg final."

CAF's visit to Uyo

CAF had earlier visited the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, known as the Nest of Champions on April 2, ostensibly to inspect the Uyo-based sports edifice as published in the Punch.

The inspection was done by CAF officials who had a look into the facilities of the 30,000 capacity stadium.

After the supposed inspection, the Senior Special Assistant on Sports to Akwa Ibom State Governor, Paul Bassey stated that Nigeria was the favourite to host the final match.

There have been no official words from either the Nigeria Football Federation or the Akwa State government.