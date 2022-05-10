Nigeria: Maduka University'll Address Nigeria's Rising Unemployment - Proprietor

Maduka University, Enugu, is expected to begin academic activities in December.

Sam Onyishi, the founder of a new private university, Maduka University, Enugu, has said the new institution was envisioned to address the rising unemployment in the country.

Mr Onyishi, who is also the Chairman of Peace Mass Transit, disclosed this while speaking with journalists recently in Enugu.

Located along Nsukka road, Ekwegbe, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, the university is expected to begin academic activities in December.

Its construction kicked off on January 4, 2020.

Currently, there are a total of 216 accredited universities in Nigeria, according to data from the National University Commission, the country's universities' regulatory body.

These Nigerian institutions churn out hundreds of thousands of fresh university graduates each year who enter an economy that cannot produce enough jobs to absorb them.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the country's unemployment rate rose to 33.3 per cent, translating to some 23.2 million people which was the highest in at least 13 years and the second-highest rate in the world, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

But, Mr Onyishi said his new university was designed to address the failings of the existing institutions, especially in the area of addressing unemployment problems in the country.

He said the new institution, being an entrepreneurial university, would make its graduates become employers of labour rather than being job seekers, irrespective of course of study.

"People should be able to go to school and come out of school. If you get employed somewhere, it's good, but even if you don't get a job, you should be able to employ yourself.

"I am laying a foundation for self-reliance because my university is an entrepreneurial university. The plan is that any graduate of our university should be able to run his or her own business, the course the graduate read, notwithstanding," he said.

The Peace Mass boss added: "So if you are reading history in our university, you should read history and leave the school and be able to employ yourself. If you are reading health sciences or law, you should be able to read all those courses and be able to employ yourself."

Speaking on his strategies, Mr Onyishi said that the university's academic curricular would be structured to include entrepreneurial and vocational courses which will be compulsory for all students in the university, irrespective of course of study.

"We are going to teach you all these courses in a manner that by the time you come out of the university, you should be a lawyer that can employ yourself. You should be a lawyer for wealth creation or history for self-employment or self-reliance.

"The long term goal is human capital development - providing a platform for people to acquire knowledge - and then, take care of themselves," Mr Onyishi explained.

The Peace Mass boss said, aside from the funds spent in acquiring an expanse of land, the university project would gulp at least $100 million (about N41.7 billion) at completion.

Expert reacts

Commenting on the role of entrepreneurship on job creation, Benjamin Okpukpara, the Coordinator, Centre for Entrepreneurship and Development Research, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, told PREMIUM TIMES that entrepreneurship education has been equipping people with the capacity to create jobs for themselves.

"The entrepreneurial education is actually changing the mindset of students towards making them think as a job creator, not as a job seeker," he said.

Mr Okpukpara, an entrepreneurship expert, regretted that the activities of the internet fraudsters, who flaunt ill-gotten wealth, despite not being meaningfully engaged with work, were affecting the level of acceptance of entrepreneurship by young Nigerians.

"To defeat mind and physical poverty, people should look out for how they will use their certificates to create jobs, not how to use their certificates to look for white-collar jobs. And all these things start from schools," Mr Okpukpara added.