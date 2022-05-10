Tanzania: Kigoma Ports Steal Show in Regional Trade Volume

TOTAL trade volume between Tanzania and other countries sharing Lake Tanganyika, particularly the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), stood at 740bn/- in the year 2019 compared to a combined 600bn/- earned from other major four border points in East African Community (EAC) during the same period.

Available statistics indicate that earnings through Kigoma ports in Lake Tanganyika are on the increase despite infrastructure challenges compared to other border points including Sirari in Mara, Namanga in Arusha, Holili in Kilimanjaro and Horohoro in Tanga.

It is on this backdrop that the Kigoma Regional Commissioner, Mr Thobias Andengenye, is upbeat that the three-day Lake Tanganyika Investment and Business Summit, which started on Monday, will further open up Kigoma Region for cross-border trade.

"Kigoma region and the central government strive and continue to put in place a conducive business and investment environment.

"The government wants to forge an industrial led economy, which will focus on sourcing raw materials locally," Mr Andengenye stated.

For his part, Kigoma's Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) Chairman, Mr Abdul Mwilima, said efforts should be increased to open up Kigoma since the region is located in a strategic position for trade along Lake Tanganyika.

"I do believe that data on trade between Tanzania, Burundi and DRC have doubled today since the data we have today is for the past two years," Mr Mwilima told the 'Daily News' at the sidelines of the summit.

Mr Mwilima was of the view that trade volume between Tanzania and other countries sharing Lake Tanganyika could surpass 1tri/- if there is supporting infrastructure such as roads, railways, airports and ports.

"The region has had a special economic zone for the past 12 years but no factory has been set up due to logistic challenges in sourcing raw materials," he remarked.

Mr Mwilima pointed further that Kigoma is the first region in the country to set up a special economic zone but the area remains unattractive due to infrastructure challenges.

Speaking on non- tariff barriers, the TCCIA regional chairman said the rates have dropped by almost 50 per cent since the first Lake Tanganyika Investment and Business Summit in 2019.

The annual event which is aimed at promoting trade, tourism and investment opportunities in Kigoma Region was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to challenges of Covid-19 pandemic, which ravaged many parts of the world.

The Managing Director of Mpulungu Harbour Corporation from Zambia, Mr Dominic Bwalya, said the summit is a great forum where Lake Tanganyika corridor stakeholders share views and challenges facing trade.

"Sometimes people are not aware of opportunities surrounding them. For instance, you may find a company from Ndola in Zambia transporting industrial consignments by road to Kigoma instead of using Lake Tanganyika.

"The lake route is cheaper, safer, and fast instead of using roads," Mr Bwalya told the 'Daily News'.

However, some users of Kigoma ports from DRC have expressed disappointment over delays which hamper smooth trading along Lake Tanganyika.

An oil trader from DRC, Mr Nondo Ibrahim, complained that it takes about 12 days to unload an oil tanker.