Tanzania: TPDF Hails Galinoma Memorial Golf Tour

TANZANIA People's Defence Forces (TPDF), Chief of Staff, Lt Gen Mathew Mkingule commended the TPDF Lugalo golf club and the family of the late Ernest Galinoma for successfully staging the 3rd edition of Galinoma Memorial golf tournament.

The annual tournament jointly organised by Galinoma family and Lugalo club to honour the contribution of former Lugalo Chairman, Ernest Galinoma, was held at the club's course over the weekend with over 80 men and ladies battling for the tournament's top honours.

The senior golfer Galinoma died at Muhimbili Referral Hospital in Dar es Salaam on April 17 in 2016 and was laid to rest at Kalenga Village in Iringa.

Mkingule, who represented the club's Patron, Chief Defence Forces (CDF) Venance Mabeyo as chief guest, said the memorial tournament was a tribute to the family and all the golfers in the country in developing the game.

"Through this competition the Galinoma family has taught us a great lesson of love and unity, it is an honour and a privilege to have such an event and we have found something to learn. If it were not for love, families would not see such competitions.

"CDF is aware of the good work that is being done by the club, but has insisted that the club continue to honour Galinoma and the family's contribution.

Galinoma has also served in the military with integrity until his retirement."

For his part, Club Chairman Michael Luwongo said in recognition of the great contribution made by Galinoma they have continued to work with the family in making the tournament a success.

"Galinoma has been passionate about golf since he started playing in the 90's at Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) playing with the likes of Dioniz Malinzi, Joseph Tango and the late Victor Kimesera and others, he was the founder of the Junior Golf Programme here in Lugalo which we are developing and we have more than 50 juniors currently," he said.

He added that Galinoma was preceded by four other chairpersons, some of whom have since died, but only Galinoma's family has expressed interest in continuing the rally, saying the club is ready to partner with anyone.

Galinoma's widow Grace thanked the chief guest, club and golfers for their time in making the tournament a success and advised to continue commemorating by promoting the game.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"My husband loved golf, there was a time when you were preparing food and he did not have time to eat and tell you 'I will be late at course', I had to understand him, we have every reason to appreciate his efforts," she said.

Speaking at the event, overall winner Nsajigwa Mwansasu who impressed with 69 nett, thanked his predecessors for the great co-operation that has gained him title within four months of starting his career.

In Division A winner was Peter Fiwa with 73 strokes and he beat the second-placed Steven Chuwalo on countback.

The Division B winner was Maliceri Lubuva who netted 71 strokes while the runner up was Winston Kaunga who netted 73.

Division C winner Sigfrid Page netted 77 strokes and Vitalis Magare with 79 was the runner up.

Senior category's title went to Said Nkya with 75 and Julius Mbilinyi with 80 strokes was the runner up.

The Ladies Division was won by Habiba Juma who netted 67 strokes and Vick Elias was the runner up with 80 strokes.

Longest drive award for men went to Likulii Jum and the women's prize went to Ayne Magombe, while nearest to the pin award went to Webster Kaunga.