Uganda: President Samia Starts a Two-Day Tour in Uganda

10 May 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday embarked on a two-day official visit to Uganda on an invitation by Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni.

The visit aim at maintaining the existing historic, diplomatic as well as economic and social cooperation between the two countries.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the two Heads of States will discuss issues related to energy, trade and transportation, infrastructure development and the health sector.

President Samia's visit to Uganda becomes her second official visit to the country ever since she came into power.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X