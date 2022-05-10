Uganda: President Samia Starts a Two-Day Tour in Uganda

President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday embarked on a two-day official visit to Uganda on an invitation by Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni.

The visit aim at maintaining the existing historic, diplomatic as well as economic and social cooperation between the two countries.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the two Heads of States will discuss issues related to energy, trade and transportation, infrastructure development and the health sector.

President Samia's visit to Uganda becomes her second official visit to the country ever since she came into power.