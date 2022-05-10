Tanzania: Azam in 'Muddy' Fixture Vs Mbeya City

AZAM have a chance to cement their third place occupation on the log as they face Mbeya City in a single NBC Premier League fixture at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya today.

The two teams meet with a 4-point gap between them as Azam have 32 points from 22 matches while Mbeya City have pocketed 28 points also from 22 games and are currently placed on seventh slot on the table.

As such; each side will be eager to fight for the triumph in order to bag maximum points and continue to ascend on the ladder.

Putting the two sides on a scale, the part of Azam seems to weigh more than that of Mbeya City basing on the results they stamped in their respective previous league encounters.

Azam produced a 2-1 victory over KMC at Azam Complex in the city which was a morale boost for them ahead of today's meeting.

On the other hand, hosts Mbeya City stumbled 1-0 to Mtibwa Sugar in their past game at Manungu Complex in Morogoro which was an upset for them hence they have a golden chance to react positively.

They are aware that with a difference of four points, a win is the only remedy to make them revive their hopes of finishing the campaign in top four and possibly claim a chance of featuring in CAF Interclub games next season.

Combining these two scenarios, one is assured that the match is going to be tough to both teams and that the side which has had ample preparations plus a bit of luck will carry the day and smile after the normal period of play.

However, the 23-round of the league will proceed tomorrow with six teams battling for essential points in three venues across the country with the pick of the day fixture involving Simba against Kagera Sugar at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city.

At Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga, hosts Coastal Union will be entertaining Biashara United with one point separating them at 12th and 13th place respectively.

An early kickoff game will see Polisi Tanzania facing Dodoma Jiji at Ushirika Stadium in Moshi slated to begin at 2:00pm also with one point separating them.