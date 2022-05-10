Gambia: 3 Suspects in Police Net for Allegedly Setting 2 Boys Ablaze

10 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Police in the West Coast Region (WCR) have arrested three suspects for reportedly setting two boys ablaze and attempting to kill them, The Point has been reliably informed.

The accused persons are currently in police custody and charged with attempted murder & conspiracy to commit felony. They are expected to be arraigned in court.

Inspector Alieu Jamanka, deputy police spokesperson who was contacted for comments, confirmed the development, saying: "Three men were recently rounded up by personnel of the West Coast Regional taskforce headed by Chief Inspector Musa Nget. The men all from Mandinari were part of a gang that tied up 2 boys, dumped them into an abandoned well at the outskirts of that village, set them ablaze before they were removed and taken to the driver to be killed."

The police, he said upon hearing the matter went to the scene and arrested the ring leader, one Yahya Gassama.

