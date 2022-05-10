Africa: Gambia Ranked 102 in World Corruption Ranking, 11 in Africa

According to Transparency International's (TI) latest ranking of the world's most corrupt countries, The Gambia has been listed as No. 102; and only better than 10 countries in Africa.

The Gambia is better than African countries such as Senegal, Rwanda, Tunisia, South Africa, Ghana, Benin, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Morocco, and Tanzania.

For the past years since the government of President Adama Barrow took office in 2017, many corruption allegations have been raised by the media and civil society organisations, alleging some top government officials of corruption and misuse of government resources in their respective institutions.

Despite President Barrow's quest to eradicate corruption during this tenure as President, many believe corruption is more rampant in his government than the former President Yahya Jammeh's era, who fires any suspected corrupt public officer and send them behind bars.

In order to change his government's path to development, President Barrow recently reshuffled his cabinet as he pledged transformative reforms in the public sector.