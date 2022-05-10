Gambia: Noor Aid Doles Out Over D7m Worth of Items to Muslims

In promoting the culture of sharing and caring especially during the Holy Month of Ramadan, Noor Aid charity has extended magnanimity to needy Muslims with the donation of over 6000 bags of rice, sugar, and onions among others.

The items, worth over seven million dalasi were presented to the beneficiary communities during the past Holy month of Ramadan.

In an exclusive interview with The Point, Ousman Jammeh, national coordinator of Noor Aid, highlighted the importance of helping the needy especially during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

"The month of Ramadan is a month of forgiveness and reward especially when one helps Muslims for the sake of Allah."

"Helping Muslims and needy people in the country has become a tradition for Noor Aid Charity, as we have been helping Gambians and non-Gambians with a view to enabling them overcome their challenges with the provision of foods and other items."

Jammeh indicated that they've been providing Iftar and distributing it to Muslims during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

"We were not televising it and that's why many people perhaps don't know much about the organisation. But I can tell you that each year, we buy more than 6000 of 25kilos of rice," he said.

He revealed that their distribution is not only centered within the Kombo.

"This year, we distributed 1000 bags of rice with oil, onions and other needed items to Kaur and its catchment area in the Lower Saloum District of the Central River Region (CRR North)."

Similarly, more than 30 Arabic schools within the Greater Banjul Area also benefited from the benevolent gesture.

Every three months, Noor Aid National Coordinator said, they have families to support. "There are over 100 families within our area and even in Kiang, in the Lower River Region that we help every three months. These are people that really need help. Every three months, they will come and receive their money. There are also schools that every three months also receive their monies from us. We are doing this in our quest to contribute our quota towards nation building," he posited.

The charity, which started operation in the country over 20 years now, Jammeh added, seeks to help needy people in the country.

"In fact, we have even been building three-bedroom compounds for people in the country. These are people who are renting and find it difficult due to the high cost of renting," he said.

He revealed that quite a number of students from both Arabic and the English schools have benefited from their gesture.

Jammeh also spoke about the charity's support to communities by digging wells for locals.

"The number of wells that we dug in the country is uncounted. There are even some Arabic schools in Southern Senegalese province of Cassamance and Guinea Bissau that we are supporting."