Gambia: Chief Bah Cautions Niani Amid Spate of Fire Incidents

CRR — As bush fires and compound catching fires continue to affect lives and livelihood of people in Niani District, Central River Region north, the chief of Niani Pierre Bah has advised his people to be careful in dealing with fire.

"Burning of our bushes every year has greatly contribute to the lost of our wild animals and contribute to the negatives impact of climate change and agricultural sector in The Gambia," Chief Bah said.

"Our lives and social activities as well as benefits depend greatly on the forest and animals," he added, saying, animals also depend on the forest for survival and if people continue to burn the forest "we will not only lost our animals but also our forests."

Chief Bah made these remarks after visiting one of the most serious fire incidents that occurred in Mbayen Kambi village in his district.

The fire incident completely burned down the compound and everything in it, including their feeding, cash, clothes and other valuable household materials in which Chief Bah expressed sadness and sympathy with the family.

The fire incidents are greatly contributing to rise in poverty in these communities with most of them losing everything to the fires, he pointed out.

He therefore, appealed to government, the private sector, donors and other philanthropists to help reduce the burden on Jarlo Bah, compound head of the affected family and ensure he regains some of his properties including food.

NAO hosts 18th AFROSAI-E 2022 strategic review confab

TRRC report: Jammeh appointed GPS heads based on ethnicity, nepotism