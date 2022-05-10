Liberia: Cummings Vows to Protect His Reputation

The Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander Cummings, has reaffirmed his commitment to the court trial but said he will endeavor to protect and defend his hard-earned reputation against character assassination and injury.

Mr. Cummings along with two other senior ANC officials are being subjected to trial on charges of a misdemeanor for alleged alterations of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) framework document.

The ANC Political Leader, speaking on SKY radio, Monday, May 9, maintained his innocence and described the charges of forgery and criminal conspiracy, as bogus and politically orchestrated by the All Liberian Party of Mr. Benoni Urey in cahoots with the Unity Party and President George Weah to thwart his Presidential bid in 2023.

The protracted delay of a misdemeanor trial, which is typically 30 days, has been characterized by the unfair and unreasonable legal complications by state prosecutors, including the subpoenaing of a long list of 34 State witnesses. The prosecutorial misconduct of the Solicitor General and the lack of evidence in the case have increased suspicions and prompted the ANC Political Leader to hire a London-based internationally reputable law firm to conduct an independent forensic investigation into the alleged alteration of the CPP Framework Document.

The Law Firm, managed by Cherie Blair, wife of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, has assured of an objective and impartial forensic investigation irrespective of the hiring authority. Forensic investigations of fraud or forgery allegations are normally done through a review of documents and for the trial to have covered nearly five months, coupled with disagreement between the Solicitor General Cephus and Justice Minister Musa Dean baffled the Liberian public.

Mr. Cummings said the forensic investigation, which he has pledged commitment to its publishing, will help the Liberian Judiciary in establishing the truth, as well as clear his reputation and the many inquiries and doubts by Liberians and his international partners and friends. He also indicated that there will be consequences for those who have maliciously maligned him all because of his desire to change "the system" on behalf of the Liberian people.