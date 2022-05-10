Liberia: Southeast Women's Plight Saddens VP Taylor

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has expressed sadness and deep regret over southeast Liberia's lack of female representation in the Legislature, saying the challenges affecting women continue to remain unaddressed and intensive because they have no female legislator to push their plights on the flow.

According to the Liberian first female Vice President, she is working with several women organizations to ensure that they encourage more women to come on board because it's time that women must be prepared to participate in the political process and step up to make sure that what they need is implemented.

Madam Howard - Taylor told an interview with journalists recently at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that it saddens her that the entire southeast Liberia has no woman representation, and whenever you visit the region, women are always complaining that they are not having what they need.

Vice President Howard - Taylor wondered who will speak for the women in the southeast on issues that only women can speak to.

She said it's time that the women of southeast Liberia start looking at where they are, and who they should support so that there can be more women representation in the Legislature.

Vice President Howard - Taylor urged the youth to vote for their mothers because they feel the pains of the young people.

According to her, women also need to understand that when one woman is found in a leadership position, she carries the voice of the rest of the women, whether they like it or not. She pleaded with women to join hands and support each other.

"I think now as we did in 2005 and 20011 to elect former President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf, [we] must come back to the drawing board and begin the same plan to make sure that each county has at least one woman representation," Madam Howard - Taylor pleaded.

She explained that when women put their hands around each other and encourage more women to join the political competition by ensuring that each county has a female lawmaker, it will address the issues that women are faced with.

She noted that it's also saddening in the House of Legislature that there are no youth representatives now because all those that were youth in the House are now in their 40s.

She noted that the young people do not have representation to bring their issues on the flow.