Liberia: LPP Wants NEC Disregard Recent Congress

10 May 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton

The Liberian People's Party (LPP) has written to the Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC), Madam Davidetta Brown - Lansanah, requesting her to disregard the party's May 6, 2022 congress due to violation of its constitution and the electoral procedure of the NEC.

Addressing a press conference Monday, May 9, 2022, in Monrovia, LPP's Vice Chairman for Administration, Mougnemuetorh Sackor said the recent congress and its related activities are illegal and subversion of both the party's constitution and the National Elections Commission's regulations.

He said the last congress of LPP was held in 2017 in Ganta, Nimba County during which the Executives of the party were elected for a six-year period under the chairmanship of Joseph K. Jallah.

Sackor explained that their constitution is clear that all elected officials should serve for six years, adding that the elected officials' six years have not ended.

"The constitution gives the Chairperson and the Vice-Chairman the right to call for Congress and we were not in the know of any Congress being held on the 6 of May this year," Sackor added.

He noted that if the Chairperson is running as an independent candidate in the upcoming Senatorial election in Lofa county, they should deal with him alone and not hold the leadership.

Further, Sackor disclosed that they are going to the National Election Commission because it is there to make peace and solve electoral matters, warning that if the NEC can not solve this problem, the party will go to the Supreme Court.

It can be recalled that some members of the LPP last Friday went to congress and elected J. Yanqui Zaza as the party's new National Chairman, replacing Cllr. Joseph Kolako Kpator Jallah, who chaired the party for 17 years.

The decision was taken during the party's 5th extraordinary national congress held at the weekend in Montserrado County. It was attended by over 117 accredited delegates from the 15 counties in Liberia, the United States and Europe, respectively.

Those elected were J. Yanqui Zaza, National Chairman; George B. Caine as National Vice Chairman for Administration; Stephen Ricks as National Vice Chairman for Operations; and Major Tamba Samukai as National Vice Chairman for Recruitment and Mobilization.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X