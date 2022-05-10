Liberia: LPP Wants NEC Disregard Recent Congress

The Liberian People's Party (LPP) has written to the Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC), Madam Davidetta Brown - Lansanah, requesting her to disregard the party's May 6, 2022 congress due to violation of its constitution and the electoral procedure of the NEC.

Addressing a press conference Monday, May 9, 2022, in Monrovia, LPP's Vice Chairman for Administration, Mougnemuetorh Sackor said the recent congress and its related activities are illegal and subversion of both the party's constitution and the National Elections Commission's regulations.

He said the last congress of LPP was held in 2017 in Ganta, Nimba County during which the Executives of the party were elected for a six-year period under the chairmanship of Joseph K. Jallah.

Sackor explained that their constitution is clear that all elected officials should serve for six years, adding that the elected officials' six years have not ended.

"The constitution gives the Chairperson and the Vice-Chairman the right to call for Congress and we were not in the know of any Congress being held on the 6 of May this year," Sackor added.

He noted that if the Chairperson is running as an independent candidate in the upcoming Senatorial election in Lofa county, they should deal with him alone and not hold the leadership.

Further, Sackor disclosed that they are going to the National Election Commission because it is there to make peace and solve electoral matters, warning that if the NEC can not solve this problem, the party will go to the Supreme Court.

It can be recalled that some members of the LPP last Friday went to congress and elected J. Yanqui Zaza as the party's new National Chairman, replacing Cllr. Joseph Kolako Kpator Jallah, who chaired the party for 17 years.

The decision was taken during the party's 5th extraordinary national congress held at the weekend in Montserrado County. It was attended by over 117 accredited delegates from the 15 counties in Liberia, the United States and Europe, respectively.

Those elected were J. Yanqui Zaza, National Chairman; George B. Caine as National Vice Chairman for Administration; Stephen Ricks as National Vice Chairman for Operations; and Major Tamba Samukai as National Vice Chairman for Recruitment and Mobilization.