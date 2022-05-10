Kenya Bags Second Gold in Caxias Do Sul Deaflympics

Caxias Do Sul — Kenya won the men's 1500M and got a bronze in the women's 400M races at the Sesi Centro Esportivo Athletics Track in Caxias Do Sul, Brazil on Monday evening.

Ian Wambui Kahinga breezed to the tape for the gold in the race held at 5.10 PM (11.10pm Kenyan time),.

Kahinga clocked 3.55.54 ahead of Jaime Morga of Spain (3.56.18) and Alexander Blei of Germany (3.57.10).

Immediately after, Linet Fwamba Nanjala secured the bronze in a time of 59.34 after a photo finish with Yulia Shapoval of Ukraine. The race was won by Christina Kiniakina of Ukraine.

Defending 1500M men's champion John Koech did not compete in the race as he has been entered for the men's 800m contest.

"Koech failed to qualify for the race during the national trials held in Nairobi, but we are glad we got new blood like Kahinga who have helped Kenya to retain the title," head coach Samuel Kibet explained.

Concerning his victory, Deaflympics debutant Kahinga said:

"I feel very happy to have won my first international crown, I have never competed outside Kenya before, so this good news is so heavy for me to bear."

An elated Kahinga said he will now go for the 5000M title held by compatriot Symon Cherono Kibai.

"Kibai should brace for a tough battle," Kahinga warned. The men's 5000M semi finals is scheduled for Thursday May 12, 2022 and will also feature Amos Kiplagat.

So far Kenya has a total of nine medals; 2 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze.

Team Kenya medalists

Gold

Men's 10000M-Symon Cherono Kibai

Men's 1500M- Ian Wambui Kahinga

Silver

4X400M Mixed Relay

Men's 10000M- Peter Toroitich

Women's 10000M-Serah Wangari Kimani

Bronze

Men's 10000M- David Kipkogei

Women's 10000M- Grancy Kandagor

Men's Javelin- Kelvin Kipkogei

Women's 400M- Linet Fwamba Nanjala