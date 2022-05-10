South Africa: Post Office On Shorter Queues At Branches

press release

No more long queues at the Post Office - as the Post Office no longer pays SRD R350 grants from branches

The new round of applications for the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant has opened. The application app now includes an option where beneficiaries can receive their grant from any Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers or USave merchant. The SA Post Office strongly advises beneficiaries to include this option: Post Office branches will no longer pay out SRD grants.

If you have already reapplied for your SRD grant, you can still select the option to collect your grant from any Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers or USave. Log on to srd.sassa.gov.za and respond to the security SMS you receive on your phone. You can then include merchants in your application and submit the updated application.

Beneficiaries must have their own cell number to withdraw their grant at supermarkets. If you do not have your own number, it is best get your own SIM card and use that number to apply for your grant. You can also change your cell number on the above website.

Beneficiaries will be assisted to reset card pins at the cash pay points. The card can then be used at merchants at ATMs.

SASSA beneficiaries who receive old age, disability or child grants can still collect their grants from any Post Office branch.