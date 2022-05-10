South Africa: MEC David Maynier On Western Cape Procurement Disclosure Report

press release

Procurement Disclosure Report: 01 March 2022 to 31 March 2022

The Provincial Treasury is pleased to publish the twenty second monthly edition of the Procurement Disclosure Report for the period 01 March 2022 to 31 March 2022. This is in line with the requirements of section 217 of the South African Constitution and demonstrates our continued commitment to good governance and transparency in public procurement in the Western Cape.

Total COVID-19 procurement expenditure for March 2022 amounted to R38.572 million of which R38.564 million was spent by provincial departments and R8,058.75 by public entities.

Cumulative COVID-19 expenditure for 2021/22 financial year now amounts to R841,819 million of which R841.150 million was spent by provincial departments and R669,532.06 by public entities.

Most of the expenditure for the month of March 2022 was incurred by the Departments of Health, Transport and Public Works and the Premier. The expenditure of the Department of Health focussed on personal protective equipment (PPE), non-PPE expenditure and the vaccination rollout programme. The Department of Transport and Public Works focussed on non - PPE expenditure such as the hire of Brackengate hospital facilities, human resources, transport services and accommodation. Expenditure by the Department of the Premier focussed on COVID-19 related communication and advertising services in respect of prevention, awareness and behaviour change.

Detailed monthly reporting on all COVID-19 procurement expenditure transactions is made available via the COVID-19 dashboard of the National Treasury. This report summarises provincial information, and the dashboard is also replicated on the Provincial Treasury at the following link: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/provincial-treasury/procurement-disclosure-report;

Provincial Treasury also produces a quarterly and annual summary report on all COVID-19 procurement expenditure. These additional reports provide beneficial insight into COVID-19 expenditure over a longer, consolidated period. Monthly reports are produced in summarised format, with additional information available on the weblink indicated above. Please note that all previous reports are available on the Provincial Treasury website.