South Africa: NPA, State Capture Commission Solidify Collaboration

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and State Capture Commission say the two entities are committed to working together to ensure a "seamless transition" from the work of the commission to possible prosecutions arising from it.

Already, the majority of cases and investigations by the NPA's Investigating Directorate (ID) have come as a result of the commission's work.

NPA ID spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka, said while the NPA and commission will work together, engagements continue in areas of engagement and the strengthening of ties.

"The two entities are committed to ensuring a seamless transition phase of the commission's work, to the extent that they may translate into criminal cases, asset forfeiture recoveries, or other sanctions that the courts will deem fit.

"Ending impunity for high-level corruption and State capture cases is a priority for the country. This requires enhanced collaboration between a number of stakeholders, while respecting their respective roles and mandates," Seboka said.

Seboka emphasised that discussions are expected on the "ID's need for better access to the commission's information".

"The commission will continue to do what it can to assist the NPA and Investigating Directorate to carry out their mandates as the commission approaches the end of its term.

"The commission will continue to grant the NPA access to evidence gathered by the commission, in accordance with the law, to ensure successful investigations and prosecutions of matters arising out of the commission's work," Seboka said.