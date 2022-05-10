South Africa: Deputy Minister Brings Relief to Flood Victims

Deputy Minister of Social Development, Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, will today continue with her mission to bring much-needed relief to flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal.

Accompanied by social partners, the Deputy Minister has been visiting various shelters and homes to bring comfort to bereaved families and food to those affected by the devastating floods that caused havoc across that province.

On Tuesday, the Deputy Minister will visit shelters and hand over much-needed food, water and clothes from the private sector and private donors to families.

The programme includes visits to the Jabulani Centre, Mahlasini Centre and the Canelands Training Centre in Verulam.

Last week, the Deputy Minister was in Burlington Hall, Challwoth; Bayside; Umgababa and Chatsworth. They handed over blankets, food, water and clothing.

They Deputy Minister concluded the week by visiting displaced families in Cliffdale, Mpumalanga and KwaMoya in Hammarsdale in partnership with South African Breweries. The breweries handed over food parcels to the families.