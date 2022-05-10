Tanzania: French Diaspora Hails Tanzania's Investment Policy

10 May 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

The Senate for French citizens living abroad, Olivier Cadic has applauded the government's efforts in creating a conducive environment for investors in the country citing that the move will enhance Tanzania's relation with other countries.

He made the remarks during his meeting with the Tanzanian Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Liberata Mulamula in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday saying that due to the current business environment more businessmen from France are likely to invest in the country.

"To me, it has been an opportunity to see the investment environments that are available here in Tanzania," Senate Olivier Cadic

On her part, the minister for Foreign Affairs, Amb Liberata said the visit of the Senate is an outcome of President Samia's visit to France.

"Senator Olivier has come to the country to look for places where they can encourage businessmen and investors from France to come and invest in Tanzania in the Transport, Energy, Tourism, Education and Agriculture the sectors," the minister said

