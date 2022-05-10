Tanzania: 27 Cyclists On Top of Meru for Maiden Ride

At least 27 cyclists on Sunday began their ascent to the top of Mount Meru, as a way of promoting tourism of the area.

The cyclists, who include tourists and tour operators, are on a mission of conquering the dormant stratovolcano located 70 kilometres west of Mount Kilimanjaro in a bid to introduce Bicycle tourism as a new product on top of the 14,980 feet mountain.

Flagging off the cyclists an Assistant Commissioner for Conservation at Arusha National Park (ANAPA) Albert Mziray, said bicycle tourism on Mount Meru was a new concept that had the potential of luring in more visitors and tourists to the area.

The Conservation deemed the three-day expedition as once in a lifetime experience for the cyclists.

"This is truly going to be an adventure considering the features and terrain on your way up the mountain especially on a bicycle," he explained.

Detailing on the mission, Mr Mziray disclosed that expedition would take three days for ascending and descending Africa's fifth highest mountain, with Momela Gate being the starting point followed by Mariakamba Hut which is elevated at 2500 meters above sea level followed by Saddle hut at 3500 meters and reaching the Mountain's top on the third day.

The cyclists are expected to be descending back tomorrow, according to the assistant Conservation Commissioner.

The expedition's team leader, Thad Peterson observed that tourists were now becoming more discerning noting that they wanted more exercises even during excursions.

The mission, according to Mr Peterson sets the stage for more tourists to visit the Arusha National Park.

"Imagine riding a bicycle as you enjoy the wildlife and the natural beauty," he said.

On her part, Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) Senior Conservation Officer in charge of Communications, Catherine Mbena said her agency will continue diversifying tourism products in the wake of the Royal Tour documentary launch in Dar es Salaam.

Standing 4565 meters in height, Mt Meru is a more approachable climb than Kilimanjaro and serves as a great stand-alone hike in its own right.