Uganda: Prudential Uganda Makes Management Changes

Achumile Majija, who has been Prudential Uganda's CEO designate has joined Prudential's West and Southern Africa Region as chief executive: Strategic Initiatives and Market Expansion.

Majija has been with Prudential since January 2011. He is an experienced Business Executive with a demonstrated history of working in financial services (asset management and insurance) across various markets, having lived and worked in the United Kingdom, Poland, Ghana, Francophone Africa.

Tetteh Ayitevie, who has been the Chief Strategy Officer at Prudential Life Insurance Ghana (PLIG), will take over from Majija.

Ayitevie has over 20 years industry experience with varied roles in Sales Management, Operations and Strategy in both Life insurance and pensions management.

After the acquisition of Express Life by Prudential UK, he led the Agency transformation of PLIG's sales force into a fast-growing agency force, transforming it into the 3rd largest agency force in Ghana.

Prior to his current role as the Chief Strategy Officer, Ayitevie was the Chief Distribution Officer for PLIG from 2012 to 2019.

Ayitevie also worked in Enterprise Life Insurance and Enterprise Trustees Limited with over 10 years varied experience where he rose through the ranks from Sales Executive to Branch Manager, National Sales Manager and Operations Manager.

Arjun Malik, is now the CEO India Health. Malik has played an instrumental role in building our businesses in East and Central Africa, having set up our Uganda business and then expanding his remit to include Kenya and then Zambia as the Regional CEO East and Central Africa.

Mailk will be based in Mumbai and will be focused on leading the execution of our exciting new Health business in India.