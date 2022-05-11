Nigeria: Flashback - Two Northern Governors Behind Jonathan's Return Bid

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is currently among the trending topics in the Nigerian media.

Tongues have been wagging since news broke that presidential forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were purchased for Jonathan.

Amid the anger over the news, the former president, through Ikechukwu Eze, his spokesman, said the forms were bought without his consent.

He also distanced himself from the APC Presidential race.

However, a source told Daily Trust that a serving governor from the north bought the forms for Jonathan.

Long before this news came into limelight, Daily Trust had reported that two influential governors from the north were behind the return bid of Jonathan.

"Multiple sources, who are in the know, said the two governors, close to President Muhammadu Buhari, have secured the buy-in of a section of the presidency to actualise their agenda of drafting the former president into the presidential race."

"The sources mentioned the names of the governors but were withheld by this paper because our reporters were unable to get their reactions as they are out of the country.

"While one of the governors is from the North West, the other is from the North East geopolitical zone. The sources said the duo began the moves last year but that they jettisoned it to promote the candidature of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

"However, when the Emefiele's project was not flying, the governors returned to the Jonathan bid. The two governors have been playing key roles in the affairs of the APC in the last few years. The former president had since keyed into the move as evident in his body language," Daily Trust had said in its report.

