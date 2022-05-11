Nigeria: Osimhen, Ighalo Missing As Super Eagles Release List for Friendlies

Super Eagles' First Assistant Coach, Salisu Yusuf, has released a list of 30 players, including Captain Ahmed Musa and forward Moses Simon, for the prestigious international friendly matches against the 'A' Men National Teams of Mexico and Ecuador in the United States of America.

The three-time African champions will clash with CONCACAF powerhouse, Mexico, at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas, State of Texas on Saturday, May 28, before flying to New Jersey to tackle Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Yusuf, who is also Head Coach of the CHAN and the U-23 Teams, has included eight home-based professional players, including goalkeepers Adewale Adeyinka and Ojo Olorunleke, defender Ibrahim Buhari, and forwards Victor Mbaoma and Ishaq Rafiu.

While goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and Alex Iwobi of Everton make a return to the squad after missing the FIFA World Cup playoff against the duo of Victor Osimhen and Odion Ighalo, who were left out of the team for the friendly ties.

Only 25 players will make the final list for the tour, which is preparatory to next month's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Sierra Leone in Abuja (June 9) and São Tomé & Príncipe in Marrakech, Morocco (June 13).

The invited players are;

Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands); Adewale Adeyinka (Akwa United); Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC).

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Isa Ali (Remo Stars); Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ibrahim Buhari (Plateau United).

Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford FC, England); Chiamaka Madu (Rivers United); Babatunde Afeez Nosiru (Kwara United); Azubuike Okechukwu (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey); Samson Tijani (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria); Alhassan Yusuf (Royal Antwerp FC, Belgium).

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Ademola Lookman (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Emmanuel Dennis (Watford FC, England); Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord FC, The Netherlands); Victor Mbaoma (Enyimba FC); Ishaq Rafiu (Rivers United)