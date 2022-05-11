Kenya: Meta Sued in Kenya Over Claims of Exploitation and Union Busting

A suit was earlier today filed against American social-media giant Meta and Sama, its main subcontractor for content moderation in Africa, over claims of exploitation and union busting.

A law firm, representing Daniel Motaung, a former content moderator and Facebook whistleblower allegedly laid off for organizing a 2019 strike and trying to unionize the subcontractor's employees, claims that Meta and Sama "subjected current and former content moderators to forced labor and human trafficking for labor."