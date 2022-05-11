Kenya: Meta Sued in Kenya Over Claims of Exploitation and Union Busting

Dima Solomin / Unsplash
(File photo)
10 May 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Annie Njanja

A suit was earlier today filed against American social-media giant Meta and Sama, its main subcontractor for content moderation in Africa, over claims of exploitation and union busting.

A law firm, representing Daniel Motaung, a former content moderator and Facebook whistleblower allegedly laid off for organizing a 2019 strike and trying to unionize the subcontractor's employees, claims that Meta and Sama "subjected current and former content moderators to forced labor and human trafficking for labor."

Read the full story on TechCrunch.

