Kenya: Jeptarus' Silver in 1500m Takes Kenya's Medal Tally to 10 in Deaflympics

Caxias Do Sul — Kenya is on track to surpass its 2017 Deaflypics medal haul after so far harvesting 10 in the Brazil edition with the latest being Sharon Jeptarus' silver.

During the last competition, Kenya amassed a total of 16 medals (5 Gold, 5 Silver, 6 Bronze) and Athletics head coach Samuel Kibet had set a target of 20 medals in the ongoing Games hosted in the Brazilian Southern City of Caxias do Sul.

So far, the East Africa athletics power house nation has two Gold, won by Symon Kibai in men's 10,000m and Ian Wambui in men's 1500m.

Four silvers bagged by Serah Wangari (women's 10,000m), mixed 4 X 4 relays ran by the quartet of George Waweru, Beryl Wamira, Linett Nanjala and Isaac Atima to add on the latest medal scooped by Jeptarus.

And four bronze settled by Linet Nanjala in women's 400m, Grancy Kandagor in women's 10,000m, Kelvin Kipkogei in men's Javelin and David Kipkogei in men's 10,000m.

Jeptarus ran a spectacular solo race, leading in the first two laps before running out of gas when she was approaching home stretch to be overtaken by Anastacia Sydorenko of Ukraine.

"I was trying to encourage my compatriot because we had planned to encourage each other but during the competition I felt I was not feeling well and that is why I decided to go faster because in Poland sometimes back we tried the same strategy and I finished fourth," Jeptarus, who is based in Iten said told Kenyan journalists after the race.

Despite raining throughout the day including during competition, Jeptarus says that did not affect her since in training back in Kenya they trained under similar conditions.

"The rains did not affect me because we had trained for speed work in Karura forest that has a cold environment, so that has helped me to win silver for my country," the 24-year-old, who dedicated the medal to her coach and parents, said.

In the other results, Anzanzi Nyondo finished sixth in the women's triple jump while Alice Atieno came sixth in the women's Javelin throw.