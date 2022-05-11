Rwanda: BAL 2022 - REG Lines-Up Friendly Game Against Kuwait

10 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Basketball Club will face Kuwait in a friendly game this evening in İstanbul, Turkey, as part of intensive preparations for the highly-anticipated Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2022 play offs slated from May 21 - 28 at the Kigali Arena.

Information from the club's management indicates that the team is expected to feature in three friendly games, starting with Kuwait, on Tuesday, REG will be up against Bahrain and for their last match face Qatar.

The team will be returning to Kigali on May 15 for the final preparations before the playoffs begin.

REG will take on Cameroon's Forces Armées et Police (FAP) Basketball Club in the playoff quarter-finals.

The REG-powered side advanced to the last-eight playoffs in Kigali after a stunning performance that saw them top the Sahara Conference, a tournament hosted in Dakar, Senegal, in March.

REG is one of eight teams from eight different countries that will rub shoulders in Kigali to establish who will become the 2022 BAL champion.

REG's BAL roster:

Cleveland Joseph Thomas Jr, Antony Walker, Adonis Jovon Filer, Pitchou Manga, Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Dieudonné Ndizeye Ndayisaba, Olivier Shyaka, Elie Kaje, Habimana Ntore, Pierre Thierry Vandriessche, Kami Kabange and Axel Mpoyo.

Today REG Vs Kuwait

Tuesday REG Vs Bahrain

Wednesday REG Vs Qatar

