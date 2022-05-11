Rwanda: We Don't Fear APR, Says Rayon Captain

Rayon Sports Captain Kevin Muhire insists that the Blues are not afraid of APR and added that it is more difficult to play lower teams than the military side.

Rayon host APR in the semifinals of the Peace Cup on Wednesday afternoon.

Muhire is adamant that he won't be awed by the task, saying, "Fear? We don't fear them. You don't go in at this level fearing teams. We want to play against them. There's nothing new to worry about, it's a case of having the whole team at a very high level."

This is Rayon Sports' only chance of playing continental football if they manage to see off APR and win the Peace Cup.

APR reached the semifinal after a 2-1 aggregate win over Marines while Rayon Sports eliminated Bugesera.

Football pundits have billed the game as the prime match of the tournament, while fans from both sides would surely have wished their teams avoided each other until the final of the tournament.

The game gets underway at 3p.m. Holders AS Kigali will face Police on Thursday in the other semifinal.

The third place playoff is set for May 17 and the final will be played on May 18.

The winner will represent Rwanda in next year's CAF Confederation Cup.

AS Kigali won the last title of the Peace Cup in the 2018-2019, after beating Kiyovu Sports 2-1.