Rwanda: Uganda's General Muhoozi Says There Was a Conspiracy to Attack Rwanda

Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Commander of Land Forces of Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), has disclosed that a deep-rooted intent of some officials within Kampala's security intent to wage war against Rwanda, a scheme he claimed to have stopped.

Muhoozi who also doubles as a Senior Presidential Advisor used his Twitter handle on Monday, May 9 to make the revelations.

"There was a terrible conspiracy amongst some people in the security services that wanted us to go to war with our brothers in Rwanda. Their biggest catastrophe is that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni appointed me Commander of Land Forces (CLF). Once I discovered this conspiracy, I reported (it) to the President," he said.

This is not the first time Gen. Muhoozi publicly reiterates his stance to prevent war between the two countries that have recently demonstrated willingness to restore their relations.

On April 21, he made a similar gesture on his Twitter page, while commenting on his historic visit to Rwanda.

Gen. Muhoozi said that during his visit, he had made three promises to President Paul Kagame.

"First of all, as Commander of Land Forces, UPDF, my army would never attack Rwanda. Secondly, no security official of Uganda who fights Rwanda would retain his job... more to follow," he said.

Both messages have been generally perceived as additional signs in aseries of attempts to restore ties between the two neighbours.

The recent gesture in the revival trend is President Paul Kagame's recent private visit to Uganda in four years.

Ties between Rwanda and Uganda took a bumpy turn in 2017, leading to the closure of borders except for trucks ferrying goods as well as air transport.

Rwanda accused Uganda of, among others, the continued arrest and harassment of Rwandans in Uganda, and the activities of terrorist groups operating in Uganda with the intent to destabilise Rwanda.