Kenya: High Court Rules That CS Amina's Disbandment of FKF Was Legal

10 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — The High Court has ruled that Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed's disbandment of the Football Kenya Federation was well within her legal powers, and thrown out the Federation's petition on the same.

Lady Justice Hedgwig Ong'udi threw out the Federation's petition, saying it lacked merit.

In her ruling, the judge said;

"FKF is subject to the Constitution of Kenya, the Sports Act and all laws of Kenya.

The Cabinet Secretary acted within her mandate under the Sports Act to appoint the FKF Caretaker Committee

The Petitioners were accorded an opportunity to be heard and the Inpection Report was carried out in accordance with the law.

The Sports Registrar is directed to serve the Petitioners with the Inspection Report within 14 days."

Last year, Sports CS Amina disbanded the Federation over allegations of embezzlement of funds, with deposed boss Nick Mwendwa arrested twice over the same.

