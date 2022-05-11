Rwanda: Volleyball - Gisagara Seek to Top Group D Unbeaten

Rwandan representative Gisagara volleyball club will be seeking to secure all points when they take on Nigeria Custom Services in the final game of Group D on Wednesday in Tunisia.

Fidele Nyirimana, the first man to guide Gisagara to the knockout stage of a major competition, is aiming to win the last game to make sure his team secure top position in Group D unbeaten.

The Southern Province-based side won their two opening matches against Port Douala from Cameroun by 3-1 sets, and Kenya's Equity Bank also by 3-1 sets.

And he will be looking to replicate the same against Nigeria Custom Services.

"We have to improve every game if we are to go far in the competition, I think we played better in the last game against (Port Douala) than we did against Equity Bank and that's the target, to improve in every game," said Nyirimana

Gisagara is in Group D alongside Port Douala (Cameroun), Equity Bank (Kenya) and Nigeria Custom Services (Nigeria).

Wednesday

Gisagara Vs Nigeria Custom Services