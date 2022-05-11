Nigeria: 2023 - APC Adjusts Timetable, Shift Dates for Governorship Primaries, Others

INEC has fixed June 3 as deadline for the conduct of party primaries.

Nigeria's ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has reviewed its timetable for primary elections into various elective positions.

Suleiman Argungu, the National Organising Secretary of the party, released the new timetable on Tuesday with few adjustments to the original one.

In the previous timetable, the primaries for governorship was fixed for May 18, the state House of Assembly for May 20, while the primaries for House of Representatives and Senate were scheduled for May 22 and 24 respectively.

With the new timetable, the primary for governorship is now May 20, while House of Assembly is May 22. The primaries for Senate and House of Representatives are now May 24 and 25 respectively.

Screening for presidential, governorship, Senate and House of Representatives aspirants will take place on May 14, while the screening of the House of Assembly will take place on May 13.

These changes may be connected to the ongoing amendment to section 84(8) of the Electoral Act.

The current Electoral Act excludes statutory delegates from indirect primaries. If the parties should proceed without the amendment passed, statutory delegates will be exempted from participating in the primaries.

Although the Senate has passed the amendment, the House of Representatives is yet to concur.

The lower chamber will consider the bill on Wednesday before it will now be transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

These adjustments are coming amidst call for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the deadline for the conclusion of all primaries.

The country's 18 registered political parties, through the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), on Tuesday, asked the commission to review its timetable and schedule of activities to afford member parties enough time to put their houses in order.

The electoral body has insisted on June 3 as the deadline for party primaries.