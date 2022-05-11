Angola: Petro De Luanda Win African Supercup

9 May 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The African Handball Confederation (AHBC) awarded, this Sunday, the title of the 38th edition of the Supercup Babacar Fall of the sport to Petro de Luanda, due to the lack of appearance of the FAP of Cameroon.

The Cameroonian team was present at the 29 de Junho pavilion, in Niamey (Niger), but refused to enter the playing court, alleging unavailability to play in the final on Sunday, and intended to do so only on Wednesday, reason why the AHBC was motivated to take the aforementioned decision.

The objective is to avoid inconveniences in the organization of another continental competition that starts today in Niger, the Cup of Cups, with the participation of four teams, according to Jornal de Angola on its Monday´s edition.

For this competition, the Angolans will face Bandama from Ivory Coast on the first round this afternoon, and at 6:00pm, for the same round, FAP from Cameroon will face DGSP from Congo

