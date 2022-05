Luanda — the Angolan Health Authorities vaccinated 4.011 citizens in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest daily bulletin published, the highlighted provinces are Uíge with 3.176, Namibe with 313, Huambo with 147, Benguela with 111 and Cuanza Sul with 96.

The cumulative points to 18,677,946 doses administered, 12,241,069 with one dose, 6,480,227 with full doses, 404,819 with booster doses.

The target population is 18,923,660 people to be vaccinated.