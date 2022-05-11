Angola: Government Unveils Agostinho Neto Centenary Program

10 May 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Government presented officially, this Tuesday, in Luanda, the general program of the allusive commemorations to the Centenary of António Agostinho Neto, first President of Angola.

In accordance with the minister of State and Head of the Civil House of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, some manifestations are foreseen politics and cultural, with prominence for an International Conference on the life and work of Agostinho Neto, set for June, an ecumenical cult, on 17 September, and the solemn act of decorations.

They will still be, advanced, reedited the work "Sagrada Esperança" and "Renúncia Impossível", as well as the accomplishment of the Special National Festival of the Culture (Fenacult).

For Adão de Almeida, it is necessary to recognize the devotion and the persistence of Agostinho Neto in the defense of the patriotic values and the transmission of values for the current and future generations.

