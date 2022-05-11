South Africa Advocates Boosting Mining Cooperation With Angola

Cape Town — South Africa's Minister for Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantasha, on Tuesday in Cape Town, said that his country wanted to boost cooperation with Angola in the geology and mining sector.

Speaking to the Angolan press after holding a working meeting with his Angolan counterpart, Diamantino Azevedo, he said that it was necessary to increase trade in mineral products between the two states.

"We have to increase trade in mineral products because we are trading more with our former colonisers than with ourselves," Gwede Mantasha said on the sidelines of the Mining Indaba international conference.

He noted that Angola has great potential and experience in the oil sector and South Africa in the mining sector.

Based on the potential of each country, the South African minister noted that it was always an opportunity to talk about common aspects and exchange experiences in various areas.

Also today, Minister Diamantino Azevedo met with his counterpart from Saudi Arabia, Bander Alqunyf, and several international investors interested in investing in Angola.

The Angolan Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, is representing the country at the International Conference on Mining in Africa, "Mining Inbada", which has been held in Cape Town since Monday with a delegation made up of nine companies from the diamond subsector.