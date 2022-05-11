Angola: Visits to Stand Top Angola Day At Mining Indaba

9 May 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The first day of the International Conference on Mining in Africa, "Mining Indaba", which opened today in Cape Town, South Africa, was marked by several visits to the Angola stand.

On a day dedicated exclusively to Angola, one of the "illustrious" visiting figures was the President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, who attended the event as the guest of honour of the event dedicated to attracting investment to mining in Africa.

Mokgweetsi Masisi went to the stand of the Portuguese-speaking nation after visiting his country's tent, which is 100 metres behind the Angolan stand. The statesman visited the Angolan stand for a long time and chatted with the stall holders in a pleasant atmosphere.

After that moment, he interacted for a long time with the Angolan Minister of Natural Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino de Azevedo, to whom he conveyed Botswana's intention to cooperate with Angola in the area of diamonds.

On the day dedicated to Angola, one of the main sponsors of the annual event, Minister Diamantino Azevedo "did his best" in "face-to-face" with investors and potential investors, explaining the legislative and political facilities created by the country to attract foreign private investment and others.

The fair had a room full of potential investors who wanted to hear guarantees of the new business environment from the Angolan minister, in a workshop held in English.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X