Angola: MPLA Praises Relaunch of Cooperation With Sao Tome and Principe

10 May 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Secretariat of the Political Bureau (BP) of the MPLA praised the relaunch of the General Agreement on Friendship and Cooperation between Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe, signed in February 1978.

According to the final note of the 6th extraordinary meeting of the MPLA BP, the members of this body encouraged the projection of actions in the common interest, taking into account the great potential existing in both countries.

The members of the Secretariat of the Political Bureau took the opportunity to reaffirm their support for the party's leader, João Lourenço, as a candidate for President of the Republic.

At the meeting, the actions developed by the MPLA Campaign Coordination Structure were evaluated and it was recommended that the levels of mobilization and commitment be maintained, with a view to winning the general elections next August.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X