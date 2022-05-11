Angola: MPLA Praises Relaunch of Cooperation With Sao Tome and Principe

Luanda — The Secretariat of the Political Bureau (BP) of the MPLA praised the relaunch of the General Agreement on Friendship and Cooperation between Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe, signed in February 1978.

According to the final note of the 6th extraordinary meeting of the MPLA BP, the members of this body encouraged the projection of actions in the common interest, taking into account the great potential existing in both countries.

The members of the Secretariat of the Political Bureau took the opportunity to reaffirm their support for the party's leader, João Lourenço, as a candidate for President of the Republic.

At the meeting, the actions developed by the MPLA Campaign Coordination Structure were evaluated and it was recommended that the levels of mobilization and commitment be maintained, with a view to winning the general elections next August.