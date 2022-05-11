Somalia: UK's Armed Forces Minister Pays a Surprise Visit

10 May 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Minister of Defense Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur met with the Minister for armed forces James Heappey in Mogadishu.

The two sides discussed the strengthening ties between the two countries and how the UK could continue its military support and the training of the Somali armed forces.

"I had a meeting in Mogadishu with UK Minister Heappey. We discussed the UK's support for Somalia in general, and for the country's security services in particular at this critical time and after the transition," the Somali Minister said.

He also met with Somali and AU military commanders to discuss the security challenges they face, in terms of the fight against Al-Shabaab. The UK trains Somali forces in Baidoa.

"The Minister held key meetings to reinforce the UK-Somalia defense and security partnership," said UK ambassador to Somalia Kate Foster.

