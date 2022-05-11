Somalia: Int'l Partners Welcome the Plan to Hold the Election By May 15

Somalia's international partners welcome the announcement by the parliamentary organizing committee that the election of the President will take place on Sunday, 15 May 2022.

"We are encouraged by the positive progress in registering presidential candidates and other preparations for this electoral deadline to be met," they said.

There is no justification for any further delay. With both chambers of Parliament sworn in and fully functional, any outstanding electoral issue should be resolved by the duly elected parliamentary leaders.

They urged Somalia's leaders to conclude this final stage of the electoral process swiftly, peacefully, and credibly so that attention can turn to domestic and state-building priorities.