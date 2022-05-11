Liberia: Pres. Weah Orders Kante's Passports Saga Investigation ... Mandates Mofa to Stop Issuing Diplomatic Passports

10 May 2022
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dee-Maxwell Kemayah, to immediately investigate circumstances leading to the issuance of Liberia's Diplomatic passport to Sheik Bassirou Kante, who was recently arrested in the U.S.

In his directive, the President ordered that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately stop the issuance of diplomatic passports to anyone unless otherwise authorized by him.

The Liberian Chief Executive also directed Minister Kemeyah to submit a full report detailing a review of how Liberian diplomatic passports are issued.

The report by the Foreign Minister is to be submitted within one week of the date of the President's directive, May 10, 2022.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X