Liberia: Pres. Weah Orders Kante's Passports Saga Investigation ... Mandates Mofa to Stop Issuing Diplomatic Passports

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dee-Maxwell Kemayah, to immediately investigate circumstances leading to the issuance of Liberia's Diplomatic passport to Sheik Bassirou Kante, who was recently arrested in the U.S.

In his directive, the President ordered that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately stop the issuance of diplomatic passports to anyone unless otherwise authorized by him.

The Liberian Chief Executive also directed Minister Kemeyah to submit a full report detailing a review of how Liberian diplomatic passports are issued.

The report by the Foreign Minister is to be submitted within one week of the date of the President's directive, May 10, 2022.