Eritrea: Seminar to Nationals in Australia

Asmara — The Eritrean Consulate General in Australia organized a seminar for nationals residing in various cities of Australia and New Zealand.

Speaking at the seminar, Mr. Tekeste Mehari, General Consul at the Eritrean Embassy, gave an extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland and the region as well as on global developments.

Highlighting the effort the Eritrean people and Government have been undertaking in foiling external hostilities, Mr. Mehari commended nationals abroad for their strong organizational capacity and participation in the prevailing era.

He further called on the nationals to strengthen organizational capacity and nurture and transfer the noble values of the Eritrean society to posterity.

The head of public and community Affairs, Mr. Yasin Omer on his part underlined the significance of strengthening the organizational capacity of the PFDJ organizations in Australia and called on the participants to work to that effect.