Eritrea: Seminar to Nationals in Australia

10 May 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The Eritrean Consulate General in Australia organized a seminar for nationals residing in various cities of Australia and New Zealand.

Speaking at the seminar, Mr. Tekeste Mehari, General Consul at the Eritrean Embassy, gave an extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland and the region as well as on global developments.

Highlighting the effort the Eritrean people and Government have been undertaking in foiling external hostilities, Mr. Mehari commended nationals abroad for their strong organizational capacity and participation in the prevailing era.

He further called on the nationals to strengthen organizational capacity and nurture and transfer the noble values of the Eritrean society to posterity.

The head of public and community Affairs, Mr. Yasin Omer on his part underlined the significance of strengthening the organizational capacity of the PFDJ organizations in Australia and called on the participants to work to that effect.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X