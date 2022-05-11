Somalia: Lower House Speaker Inspects Afisyoni Ahead of the Election

10 May 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The newly elected Lower House speaker Sheikh Aden Madobe has paid a tour to Afisyoni, the election venue in the airport vicinity on Tuesday.

During his inspection, Madobe met with ATMIS officers in charge of the presidential election security on May 15. The speaker asked AU troops to show vigilance and protect the area.

The election will be contested by more than 40 candidates, among them current and former presidents - Farmajo, Hassan Sheikh and Sharif Sheikh Ahmed.

On Wednesday, the candidates will deliver their speeches to the lawmakers to ask for votes three days before the election which was delayed several times since last year.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X