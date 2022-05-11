Somalia: Lower House Speaker Inspects Afisyoni Ahead of the Election

The newly elected Lower House speaker Sheikh Aden Madobe has paid a tour to Afisyoni, the election venue in the airport vicinity on Tuesday.

During his inspection, Madobe met with ATMIS officers in charge of the presidential election security on May 15. The speaker asked AU troops to show vigilance and protect the area.

The election will be contested by more than 40 candidates, among them current and former presidents - Farmajo, Hassan Sheikh and Sharif Sheikh Ahmed.

On Wednesday, the candidates will deliver their speeches to the lawmakers to ask for votes three days before the election which was delayed several times since last year.