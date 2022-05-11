Gambia: Tallinding Utd Slip to B4u Kiang West to Drop 4th Place in 2nd Tier

Tallinding United last Wednesday lost to B4U Kiang West 1-0 in their week-19 fixture played at the Real de Banjul Football Field to drop to fourth-place in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The Tallinding based-club were sitting second-place on the country's Second Tier table with 33 points before rubbing shoulders with B4U Kiang, who are tussling for promotion to the First Division League next season.

B4U Kiang West scored one goal in the match without Tallinding United reacting to secure the significant three points.

The win earned the Kiang West based-club 31 points.

Tallinding United dropped to fourth on the Second Division League table with 33 after slipping to B4U Kiang West.

