Gambia: Papa Gassama to Officiate CAF Confederation Cup Semi-Final Encounter

10 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambia and Africa's best referee, Bakary Papa Gassama has been appointed to officiate the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final return leg between South African giant club Orlando Pirates and Libyan club Al Ahli Tripoli.

The Sea Robbers will host the reverse fixture at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday 15th May.

In spite of a malicious campaign by Algeria to tint him, Gambian referee Bakary Papa Gassama continues to enjoy the confidence and trust of the continent football governing body, CAF and by extension Fifa.

Meanwhile, the South African giant club Orlando Pirates defeated the Libyan club, Al Ahli in Tripoli 2-0 during the first leg encounter played at the Martyrs of February Stadium, Benghazi in Libya on Sunday.

The game was officiated by Moroccan referee, Redouane Jiyed.

