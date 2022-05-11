Gambia CHAN Team Begin Preparations Ahead of CHAN Qualifiers

10 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia CHAN team yesterday, Monday, started preparations ahead of the 2023 CHAN qualifiers in August 2022 at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum.

Coach Alagie Sarr has invited twenty-five players for the qualifier matches.

According to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF), training proper will commence on 23rd May 2022, in preparations for their international friendly match with Senegal CHAN team on 10 June 2022.

The players currently training at the National Technical Training Centre are:

Lamin Saidykhan-Fortune FC

Samboujang Touray-Fortune FC

Musa Jatta-Wallidan FC

Ebrima Sanyang-Fortune FC

Bubacarrr Sillah-Brikama United FC

Habib Mendy-Brikama United FC

Bun Sanneh-Brikama United FC

Ebou Kanteh-Brikama United FC

Saikou Mansally- Real De Banjul

David Sambou-Real De Banjul FC

Gregory Sambou-Real De Banjul FC

Mustapha Jarju-Hawks FC

Ebrima Camara-Waa Banjul FC

Modou Salieu Jallow-Waa Banjul FC

Mansour Mbye -Banjul United FC

Baba Ceesay-Banjul United FC

Modou Ndow-Wallidan FC

Abdoulie Manneh-Wallidan FC

Adama Jarju-Wallidan FC

Sainey Sanyang-Hawks FC

Omar Sarr-Hawks FC

Adama Jammeh-Falcons FC

Adama Bojang-Steve Biko FC

Harona RahsidouNjie

Peter Sambo- GPA FC

