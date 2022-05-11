Gambia CHAN Team Begin Preparations Ahead of CHAN Qualifiers

The Gambia CHAN team yesterday, Monday, started preparations ahead of the 2023 CHAN qualifiers in August 2022 at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum.
Coach Alagie Sarr has invited twenty-five players for the qualifier matches.
According to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF), training proper will commence on 23rd May 2022, in preparations for their international friendly match with Senegal CHAN team on 10 June 2022.
The players currently training at the National Technical Training Centre are:
Lamin Saidykhan-Fortune FC
Samboujang Touray-Fortune FC
Musa Jatta-Wallidan FC
Ebrima Sanyang-Fortune FC
Bubacarrr Sillah-Brikama United FC
Habib Mendy-Brikama United FC
Bun Sanneh-Brikama United FC
Ebou Kanteh-Brikama United FC
Saikou Mansally- Real De Banjul
David Sambou-Real De Banjul FC
Gregory Sambou-Real De Banjul FC
Mustapha Jarju-Hawks FC
Ebrima Camara-Waa Banjul FC
Modou Salieu Jallow-Waa Banjul FC
Mansour Mbye -Banjul United FC
Baba Ceesay-Banjul United FC
Modou Ndow-Wallidan FC
Abdoulie Manneh-Wallidan FC
Adama Jarju-Wallidan FC
Sainey Sanyang-Hawks FC
Omar Sarr-Hawks FC
Adama Jammeh-Falcons FC
Adama Bojang-Steve Biko FC
Harona RahsidouNjie
Peter Sambo- GPA FC
Tallinding Utd slip to B4U Kiang West to drop 4th place in 2nd Tier