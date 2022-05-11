Gambia: GTUCCU Congratulates Minister Joof On New Appointment

The board and management of The Gambia Teachers' Union Cooperative Credit Union (GTUCCU) and by extension the National Executive Committee of the Gambia Teachers' Union (GTU) and the entire teacher-family have congratulated the newly appointed minister for Public Service, Administration Reform Coordination and Delivery, Baboucarr Ousmaila Joof on his new appointment.

In a letter dated 8th May 2022, the GTU, GTUCCU and NACCUG, ACCOSCA and the teaching fraternity wished and prayed for Minister Joof for the successful execution of the new mandate entrusted to him.

They also thanked him for his resounding leadership and services rendered to the GTU, GTUCCU, NACCUG, ACCOSCA and teaching fraternity and the Global Credit Union movement.

The board equally commend the President and Commander-In-Chief for the laudable move.

Accordingly, with this new development, Mr Joof now ceases to be the general manager of the GTUCCU, the letter stated.

In light of this development, his assistant general manager Dawda Kujabi and ICCU manager Sarjo Sallah have been appointed acting general manager and acting assistant general manager respectively.

The appointments will be for 6 months.

"The board and management wish to inform the membership that the new development does not and would not change the operations of the GTUCCU. As such, members are assured of the continuity of business operations as was the case before the development," the letter stated.

