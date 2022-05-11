Africa: AU-IGAD-UN Mechanism Warns of Unofficial Reports On Sudan Talks

Khartoum — United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), African Union, and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) trilateral mechanism, that is commencing talks between a wide spectrum of Sudanese stakeholders this week, has issued a caution to only give credence to communications released on the mechanism's official platforms on the progress of the talks.

A joint AU-IGAD-UN statement this evening says that "given the circumstances, these talks will initially be held in an indirect format. Regular communication will be issued by the mechanism to keep the public informed". However, the statement cautions: "Any documents purporting to be part of the trilateral mechanism that are not issued by the AU, IGAD, or UNITAMS official platforms are not endorsed or recognised by the mechanism."

The AU-IGAD-UNITAMS joint effort has been established to support Sudan through the next phase of the political process, to facilitate a Sudanese-led political process with the aim of restoring a civilian-led transition to democracy.

Some rebel movements and protest groups, including the Forces for Freedom and Chance (FFC) and the Resistance Committees of Khartoum, refuse to participate in the tripartite initiative or take part in any dialogue with the military coup authorities and those who support them as they fear that this will legitimise the coup.

Others, such as the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), have called on the revolutionary parties to make concessions and engage in the dialogue.