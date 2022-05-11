Sierra Leone: Seawright Mining Pays U.S.$ 80,000 Surface Rent to Gbense, Tankoro & Kamara Chiefdoms

The pacesetters of Sierra Leone mining industry, Seawright Mining Company (SMC) has for the second time paid the sum of eighty thousand US Dollars ($80,000,00) as surface rent to Gbense, Tankoro and Kamara Chiefdoms, Kono district and donated 200 bags of 50kg rice.

At a colourful ceremony on the 5th May, 2022 at the Native Administrative Barry, Gbense Chiefdom, SMC Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jabulani Mkoko presented the cheques and bags of rice to the Chiefs in the presence of stakeholders, member of Parliamentary, Office of National Security (ONS), youth representatives, civil society, women representatives, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Ministry of Mines and Mineral Resources and National Minerals Agency (NMA) among others.

The payment was for SMC Boroma Concession on which the Company's will undertake large scale diamond mining project in the Gbense Chiefdom which host 80% of the concession with a slight concession spilling to Tankoro and Kamara Chiefdoms in the Eastern Region of Kono.

Analysing the payment plan, SMC Chief Financial Manager, Osman Kamara disclosed that the total surface rent payment is $ 80,000. 00 (Eighty thousand US Dollars) paid in Leones equivalent, using the current Bank of Sierra Leone exchange rates for the three chiefdoms.

Gbense Chiefdom got 80% $ 64,000.00 while Tankoro Chiefdom got 10% $ 8,000.00 and Kamara Chiefdom got 10% $ 8,000.00.

Following the surface rent laws of NMA, the payment was divided into 5 portion for the three chiefdoms:

For Gbense Chiefdom, Land Owners, Tankoro Chiefdom Administration received 50% $ 4,000.00, Paramount Chief, P.C. Paul Ngaba Saquee V received 15% $ 1,200.00, City Council, Koidu New Sembehun City Council Mining Revenue received 15% $ 1,200.00, Chiefdom Administration, Tankoro Chiefdom Administration received 10% $ 800.00 and Constituency Dev. Fund, Constituency Development Fund Koidu Town received 10% $ 800.00.

For Tankoro and Kamara Chiefdoms respectively

Land Owners Tankoro Chiefdom Administration received 50% $ 4,000.00, Paramount Chiefs P.C. Paul Ngaba Saquee V and Aiah Melvin Ngekia II respectively received 15% $ 1,200.00, City Council, Koidu New Sembehun City Council Mining Revenue received 15% $ 1,200.00, Chiefdom Administration Tankoro Chiefdom Administration received 10% $ 800.00 and Constituency Dev. Fund, Constituency Development Fund Koidu Town received 10% $ 800.00.

Constituency 028 Member of Parliament Hon. Sahr Charles described the event as a landmark occasion to stakeholders of the three Chiefdoms because Seawright Mining made a huge investment in that Chiefdoms by making huge starts in it development strides.

He also stressed that the distribution of the surface rent is mostly for organisation purpose not for single individual.

National Minerals Agency (NMA) Regional Engineer, Ing. Daliel Lavalie spoke about the establishment of NMA which is to develop the mineral sector for it benefits it citizens.

He said SMC is one of established companies that is helping to uplift land owners through its annual distribution of surface rent payment and he expect stakeholders to use this distributed funds for it right benefits and purpose.

He emphasised that SMC has made huge investment in the mining sector at Gbense Chiefdom, Kono district and the country at large.

Gbense Chiefdom Acting Paramount Chief Aiah M. Kamanda congratulated Seawright Mining for it continues impact and investment in their Chiefdoms.

He said what SMC have done means cooperation, peace and unity. He spoke of the assistance the company is rendering to them.

Chief Aiah M. Kamanda appeal to SMC to open an office in Koidu City for easy access and for them to make provisions for more stakeholders to be gainfully employed.

In his remarks before presenting the cheques, SMC Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jabulani Mkoko said surface rent payment is by law but there is no direct benefit going to the community through that they decided to donate the 200 bags of rice to the community for them to enjoy part of the benefits.

"We know if you give rice to the women, they will cook for the whole family and the whole family will benefit."

He disclosed that SMC have already started moving their equipment to the site for them to start operations earnest.

"We have finalised the mine plan, soon the implementation will begin to take place. You will start seeing an increase in drilling and infrastructure activities on site which means an increase in employment opportunity for the youth.

The 200 bags of rice were distributed thus Gbense 100, Tankoro 50 and Kamara Chiefdom 50.

Statements were also made by Anti-Corruption Commission Alpha G. Koroma, Civil Society Alusine Kargbo and the Local Unit Commander, Tankoro Division Musa B. Kargbo among others.