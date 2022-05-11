Sierra Leone: Orange to Give Away Millions With Its New Points Up Campaign

Telecom giant, Orange Sierra Leone is giving away millions of Leones with its new Points Up campaign. The campaign which will start on Tuesday will see customers win daily and weekly cash prices.

"Points Up is easy, customers will get 1 point every time they recharge Le2000. A total of 5 points will qualify the customer for the daily draw. Customers could win as high as Le2.5 million every day," an Orange Marketing Executive said.

Customers who get above 5 points will automatically qualify for the weekly draw where much bigger prices could be won. The grand prize for the campaign is a brand-new car.

Draws will be done every evening from 5:30pm on local radios across the country. Weekly draws as well will be done using all Orange partner radio.

Throughout last week customers have been curious about the points campaign following teasers on social media.

Customers can check their point tally using *22#.

This campaign is coming at the backdrop of a very successful Ramadan campaign which saw hundreds of customers across the country win billions of Leones in foodstuff.

"We are always happy to give back to our customers, am sure they will be excited about the Points Up campaign," the Marketing Executive added.